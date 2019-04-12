LOIS J. MARKOFF, 91, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Parkview Hospital. Born in Wabash, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Gilbert and Hazel Wiles. Lois served as a secretary for many school corporations. She and her late husband of 63 years, Nicholas, lived in Pennsylvania for a number of years. She is survived by her son, Gregory A. Markoff; sister, Anna (William) M. Welsheimer; nephews, William (Mary) Welsheimer and David (Maralee) Welsheimer; niece, Carol (Jim) Adams; and a number of cousins in the Fort Wayne area. Service is 11 a.m. Monday April 15, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the .
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2019