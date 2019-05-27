Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOIS LOUISE HENRY. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

LOIS LOUISE HENRY, 90, of New Haven, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Majestic Health Care, New Haven, Ind. Born on June 22, 1928 in Wilshire, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Ruth Davis. She was a member of American Legion Axillary Post 330 as well as the Rosary Society of Saint Peter Catholic Church and St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry. She was a homemaker with a servant's heart who also worked at Tokheim Corporation and Hall's Commissary. "Loved by many and missed by all. " Lois is survived by her husband, Francis Henry; three sons, William J. Henry of Pensacola, Fla., Phillip (Dara) Henry of Wilmington, N.C., and Robert (Karen) Henry of New Haven, Ind.; two sisters, Norma Jean and Rosemary; brother, Bill; grandchildren, Sondra, Dexter, Clint, Natalie and Evan. Lois was also preceded in death by her sisters, Winifred, Katie and Ruth. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Saint Peter Catholic Church, 518 E. Dewald, with calling one hour prior. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil Service at 3:30 p.m . Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses or to St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhomecom



