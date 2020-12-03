LOIS LUCILLE BOW, 90, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her home. Born Aug. 26, 1930, in Armath waite, Tenn., she was a daughter of the late Aubrey and Addie (Northrup) Voiles. Lois was a loving homemaker to her family as well as one of the founding members of Fort Wayne United Baptist Church. Lois enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cooking and reading. Lois is survived by her children, Carolyn (Thomas) Marhoover of Fort Wayne, Janet "Mar" (Paul) West of Auburn and Russell (Loretta) Bow of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Shawn Robinson, Richard (Ronetta) Marhoover, Tracy (Jeremy) Slabach, Brandon Bow, Ryan Bow, Lynn West, and Brian West; six great- grandchildren; sister, Lula Barnhart of Beavercreek, Ohio; brother, Lowell Voiles of Dayton, Ohio; along with several nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Raymond Aurland Bow; brother, Lawrence Voiles; sister, Lola Arden; and brother-in-law, William Barnhart. Due to the current Covid epidemic, the family will be having a private service for Lois on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Highland Park Cemetery Chapel. Memorials to Visiting Nurse. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Bow family, may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com