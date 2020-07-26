1/1
LOIS M. BAILEY
LOIS M. BAILEY, 88, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. She retired from Stewart - Brimner Insurance Company. Her hobbies included gardening, traveling, fishing and reading. She was also an avid Jimmy Buffet fan. She is survived by her sons, Gary (Joyce), Michael (Kathy), Steven, and Terry (Lisa); sisters, Mary Whitney and Sharon Meddaugh; brothers, Bruce Soule and LeRoy Sanderson; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Lynn; grandson, Steven Bailey; sisters, Ruthann Kettlewell and Shirley Brown; and brother, George Sanderson. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road or the S.P.C.A. Arrangements by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, Highland Park Chapel. www.advantagehighlandpark.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 26, 2020.
