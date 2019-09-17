Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOIS M. OETTING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOIS M. OETTING, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, 11:50 a.m., at Chapman Place, Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 1, 1932, in Corydon, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Delmar Lynch and Alice (Lang) Lynch. She was united in marriage to Walter C. Oetting on June 28, 1953 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne; he preceded her in death on April 27, 2015. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. Lois loved to sing in the Trinity Lutheran choir singing in the choir for 30 years. Lois was also, a member of the Elux Club. Lois started working at General Electric in Fort Wayne in 1952, retiring after 35 years of service. Lois enjoyed spending time with her family, serving the Lord through her Christian life style, volunteering at church, spending time at the lakes, and was an accomplished fisherman. Baking and cooking was her specialty and she really enjoyed baking pies. Lois also loved looking at the sky and absolutely loved sunrises and sunsets. Surviving are her son, Michael (Debra) Oetting of Ossian, Ind.; brother, Dallas "Bud" Lynch of Corydon, Ind.; four grandchildren, Jennifer Oetting, Krista Taylor, Ben Oetting, and Scott Oetting; and three great-grandchildren, Kaidence Taylor, Noah Taylor and Bentley James Oetting. She was also preceded in death by a son, Alan Oetting; two sisters, Gladys Steph and Joyce Bumm; and two brothers, Robert Lynch and Richard Lynch. Service is noon Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church, 4900 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling from 10 a.m. to noon. Pastor Paul Spira officiating. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit

