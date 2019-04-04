LOIS MAE LOY, 93, died Monday, April 1, 2019. Born April 18, 1925, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Waldo and Mary Viola Mc Quown. Surviving are her children, Larry W. Loy, Richard A. (Kathy) Loy and Leanna M. (Eugene) Bender; siblings, her twin, Lola Mann and Fred "Pete" McQuown; six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. Lois was also preceded in death by her husband, John Loy on Oct. 3, 2000; and four siblings. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior to service. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Branch County Hospice. www.covingtonmemorial.com
