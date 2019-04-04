LOIS MAE LOY

LOIS MAE LOY, 93, died Monday, April 1, 2019. Born April 18, 1925, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Waldo and Mary Viola Mc Quown. Surviving are her children, Larry W. Loy, Richard A. (Kathy) Loy and Leanna M. (Eugene) Bender; siblings, her twin, Lola Mann and Fred "Pete" McQuown; six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. Lois was also preceded in death by her husband, John Loy on Oct. 3, 2000; and four siblings. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior to service. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Branch County Hospice. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 4, 2019
