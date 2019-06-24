LOIS MARIE BRIGHT, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born on Aug. 12, 1933 in Cape Girar deau, Mo., she was a daughter of the late Albert and Marian Morrison. She was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church for many years, serving on the trustee board. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed watching basketball, football and Tiger Woods. Having developed an affinity for fashion at a young age she was an accomplished seamstress who created her own sewing patterns. Her love of travel helped to build her beloved elephant collection. Family and friends will miss her sharp wit, strong opinions, fashion sense and fried chicken. She is survived by her daughters, Deanie (Cecil) Bright-Johnson of Fort Wayne and Kandis Bright of Edmonton, Alberta; granddaughters, Maura and Bre Johnson. She leaves to cherish a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Lois was also preceded in passing by her husband, Central High School and Edmonton Eskimo great Johnny Bright; daughter, Shaughna Bright; brother, Howard Morrison; and sisters, Dorothy Gordon and Virginia Davis. The funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne (IN , 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Lindenwood Cemetery to follow the service. Memorial Contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 24, 2019