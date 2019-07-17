Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOIS MAXINE (CLEPPER) WEDDLE. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

LOIS MAXINE (CLEPPER) WEDDLE, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Lois was born April 23, 1929, in Kentucky, a daughter of the late Thomas Monroe and Betsy Anna (Hoskins) Clepper. After leaving Kentucky and Tennessee for Indiana, Lois traveled and had many wonderful adventures. It was in Indiana that she met and married Julian. Her greatest adventure came in 1966 with the birth of her lovely daughter, Billie. Her family moved to Greenwood, Ind. after Billie's birth. She was employed by Brown & Butz Funeral Home. In the mid 1970's, her family moved to Indianapolis where she was employed by Singleton & Herr Mortuary. Upon the death of her husband, she retired and moved to Fort Wayne to be close to her daughter. For those that knew Lois, retirement was not for her. Working well into her 80's, she worked for McDonalds for over 20 years. "Lois was loved by family, friends, and co-workers." Surviving are her sister, Hattie Carlene (Clepper) Brown of Sarasota, Fla.; nieces, Cathy Ann Brown of Sarasota, Fla., Faye (Buckner) Loudin and Diane Buckner both of Newcomb, Tenn., Teresa (Clepper) Griffie of Hazard, Ky.; and their families; her son-in-law, Michael McKinney of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian H. Weddle in 1990; and her beloved daughter, Billie in 2011; her sister, Edna (Clepper) Buckner; brothers, Jack Clepper and Paul "Pete" Clepper; and nephew, Tommy Lee Buckner. Private Services will be held. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Greenwood, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Vera Bradley Breast Cancer Foundation in honor of her daughter Billie. To sign the online guest book, please go to



