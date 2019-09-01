LOIS MAY KAISER (1928 - 2019)
Obituary
LOIS MAY KAISER, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Born on Sept. 3, 1928 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was the daughter of the late George and Louise (Huesner) Weimer. She was a graduate of Concordia Lutheran High School. Lois was the Secretary for Zion Lutheran Church for many years, also being a lifetime member there. She enjoyed watching the Cubs, doing jigsaw puzzles, word puzzles, and reading. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially attending her grandchildren's sporting events. Lois is survived by her sons, Bob (Shelley) and David (Janeen) Kaiser; grandchildren, Stephanie, Rob, Jodi, Jason, and Jamie; 13 great-grandchildren. Also preceding her in passing were her husband, Richard Kaiser; and daughter-in-law, Sandy Kaiser. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2313 S. Hanna Street, Fort Wayne (IN 46803), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left online at www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019
