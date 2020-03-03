Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOIS PETRAS. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

LOIS PETRAS - DARNELL, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in her home just three months shy of her 92nd birthday. Born in Detroit, Mich., on May 18, 1928, she was the daughter of William Earl Haile and Kathryn Elizabeth Doolittle. Lois grew up in Detroit during the Great Depression, but throughout her life was always known for her positive, cheery nature. On May 22, 1948, she married Michael Petras Jr, and in 1955, they moved to Fort Wayne to pursue Mike's career with Zollner Corporation. They were blessed with four children, Michael III, Gregory, Earl (died in 1989), and Barbara (Monae) Dasher of El Paso, Texas; 10 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. In February of 2001, her beloved husband, Michael Jr, passed away after 52 years of marriage. On June 1, 2002, Lois married Don Darnell (a retired high school history teacher, and Navy Lieutenant Commander), and they lived in Fairfax, Va., until Don's passing on Dec. 25, 2018. Lois often said, "I was blessed with two happy marriages." Lois was a Daughter of the American Revolution, and an avid genealogist, tracing her family tree back to the 1600's...still living here in America. She worked as a librarian for many years at the Allen County Public Library in Fort Wayne. Lois was also a manager at Supermarket Services in the 1970's and 1980's. Things she loved: spending time with her family, eating out, standing on ocean beaches, traveling to distant places to explore, history, and reading from good books. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). A public viewing is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the funeral home. Lois will be buried in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



