LOIS RATHBUN TAYLOR, 90, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Elmhurst, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Louis and Amy Rathbun. Lois was a faithful and dedicated wife and mother and a loving and giving friend to many. Lois and her husband served as missionaries to Japan with SEND International for many years before retiring in Indiana. Lois is survived by her husband, M. Eugene Taylor of New Haven, Ind.; children, Polly Taylor of Indianapolis, Ind., and Jeffrey Taylor (wife NooRi) of Guangzhou, China; two granddaughters, Maya and Lihn; and siblings, Pearl Rathbun of Bloomingdale, Ill., Judith Somerville of Lansing, Mich., and Virginia O'Brien of Glendale Heights, Ill. Lois was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Rathbun and John Rathbun. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Brookside Church, 6102 Evard Road, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne (IN 46825). To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com