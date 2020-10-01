1/1
LOIS RATHBUN TAYLOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOIS RATHBUN TAYLOR, 90, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Elmhurst, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Louis and Amy Rathbun. Lois was a faithful and dedicated wife and mother and a loving and giving friend to many. Lois and her husband served as missionaries to Japan with SEND International for many years before retiring in Indiana. Lois is survived by her husband, M. Eugene Taylor of New Haven, Ind.; children, Polly Taylor of Indianapolis, Ind., and Jeffrey Taylor (wife NooRi) of Guangzhou, China; two granddaughters, Maya and Lihn; and siblings, Pearl Rathbun of Bloomingdale, Ill., Judith Somerville of Lansing, Mich., and Virginia O'Brien of Glendale Heights, Ill. Lois was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Rathbun and John Rathbun. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Brookside Church, 6102 Evard Road, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne (IN 46825). To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved