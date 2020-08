LOIS SUNDHOLM, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Born June 21, 1931, she was the daughter of Russel and Dorothy Drake. She is survived by her children, Sue (Kenny) Iskra, Kathy Sundholm and Rus (Tracey) Sundholm; eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Sundholm; and granddaughter, Wendy Bradley. Her life was celebrated at a private family service. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.