LOLA T. SCHUMM
1922 - 2020
LOLA T. SCHUMM, 98, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne. Born in Willshire Township on July 13, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Lydia B. (Schumm) Schumm. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, was involved in the Ladies Aid and Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Lola worked for Coopers & Lybrand CPA, as an administrative assistant, retiring in 1992 after 51 years. She is survived by a sister, Ellen Black of Willshire, Ohio; two nieces, Jane Black of Fort Wayne and Susan (Randall) Duly of Monroeville, Ind.; a great niece and great nephew, Anna and Matthew Duly. Lola was preceded in death by two sisters, Dolores M. Schumm and Mildred M. Franz; and two brothers-in-law, Christian Franz and Ray Black. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (Schumm), with calling one hour before from 10 to11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Patterson will be officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Haggard - Sefton - Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow service in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Willshire, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church or The Lutheran Hour. To sign the guestbook, visit www.hshfuneralhome.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
OCT
2
Burial
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery
OCT
3
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
