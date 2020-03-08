LON M. TERNET (1970 - 2020)
Obituary
LON M. TERNET, 49, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at home. Lonnie was born July 29, 1970 in Fort Wayne. He served proudly in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his parents, Michael (Lennis) Ternet of Warren and MaryAnn Ternet of New Haven; brother, Joey (Amy) of Woodburn; brother, Rick (Becky) of Cincinnati, Ohio; niece, Alyssa; nephew, Tyler; grandmother, Jane Ternet of New Haven; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Lonnie was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Gerald Ternet and Larry Perkins; and grandmother, Mina Perkins; and two uncles. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior and one hour after service. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Contributions may be made to National MS Society, Indianapolis, Ind. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
