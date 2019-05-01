LONDA JEAN SPRINGER, 48, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at home. She was employed by Lincoln Financial Corporation for 28 years. Surviving are her mother, Mary Lois Springer; sister, Illana Springer; aunts, Norma Jean Woods, Cornelius Grant, Zelda Thomas, and Wilma Cox; uncles, David and Frederick Springer, Joseph E. and Willie F. Bouey; and a host of aunts and uncles in Barbados, British West Indies, London, England and the U.S.A.; special friends, Ruby Bates and Krista Sanders; with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth L. Springer; grandparents, Mary and John Broddie, Willie Bouey, Fitzroy and Olive Springer; and great-grandparents, Joe and Mary Day. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Sandpoint Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3630 Sand Point Road, where friends will be received one hour before service. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St. Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 1, 2019