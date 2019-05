LONDA JEAN SPRINGER, 48, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at home. She was employed by Lincoln Financial Corporation for 28 years. Surviving are her mother, Mary Lois Springer; sister, Illana Springer; aunts, Norma Jean Woods, Cornelius Grant, Zelda Thomas, and Wilma Cox; uncles, David and Frederick Springer, Joseph E. and Willie F. Bouey; and a host of aunts and uncles in Barbados, British West Indies, London, England and the U.S.A.; special friends, Ruby Bates and Krista Sanders; with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth L. Springer; grandparents, Mary and John Broddie, Willie Bouey, Fitzroy and Olive Springer; and great-grandparents, Joe and Mary Day. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Sandpoint Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3630 Sand Point Road, where friends will be received one hour before service. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St. Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com