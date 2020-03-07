LONI S. WOLF, 65, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Born on June 7, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Diane (Babich) Wolf. Loni spent her career in the moving and relocation industry in multiple states. She was a fierce advocate for the people she cared about. Loni is survived by her brothers, Jeff Wolf of Fort Wayne and Ed (Judy) Wolf of Bellevue, Wash.; nephews, Jacob Wolf and Gregory (Nikki) Wolf of Seattle, Wash.; and 20 first cousins. She was also preceded in death by three first cousins. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Burial will follow at the Jewish Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood or an animal charity of donor's choice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 7, 2020