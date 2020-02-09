Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LONNIE R. MAGGART. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LONNIE R. MAGGART, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday Jan 28, 2020, peacefully at home. He was born Oct. 28, 1949 in Los Angeles, Calif., he was a son of the late Earl and Rose Mary "Mickey" Maggart. His parents would move the family to Logansport, Ind. where he would spend his childhood. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966 and served in the 168th Combat Engineer in Vietnam from 1968-69. He was a Combat Demo Specialist. He survived being a POW/MIA, and was awarded National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. Upon being honorably discharged in '72, Lonnie went into the transportation field. He worked his way up from driving trucks, selling the big rigs, sales manager, and later Director of Transportation. After he retired, he was pursued and welcomed the opportunity to work part-time at Lawrence Building Corp. He enjoyed working with everyone and always said it felt like a team. Lonnie was very involved with the Masonic Lodge over the years. He belonged to Leo Masonic Lodge 224, and was a member of Post 2749 and American Legion Post 047. He had a soft spot for all animals. Lonnie enjoyed playing golf until his health prevented him from playing. Lonnie is survived by his son, Chris (Michelle) Maggart; daughter, Lisa (Kevin) Beck; and his best friend, Janet Maggart; his grandchildren, Megan Beck, Dillon Beck, Kayla Strickler, Michael Davidson, Brandyann Maggart, Courtney Maggart, and five great-grandchildren; his brothers, Tom of Vero Beach Fla., Dennis of Florida, Rob of Logansport Ind., and Tim (Brenda) of LaVergne Tenn.; his aunts and uncles, Bob (Yvonne) Maggart, Jerry (Barb) Maggart, David (Susie) Maggart, Cathy Maggart, Janet Lucas, and Sue Parsley; many nieces, nephews and cousins; his nephew and brother-in-arms, Sergeant Jeremy Maggart; his furkids, Abby, Gizmo, Casey and Murphy; and many friends and neighbors who watched over him. He was also preceded in death by his uncles, Jim Maggart and Dick Lucas. Lonnie is now reunited with his beloved Scooter. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. During the Celebration there will be a Masonic and military service. Memorials may be made to the V.A. General Account or the - Chicago. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared online at

LONNIE R. MAGGART, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday Jan 28, 2020, peacefully at home. He was born Oct. 28, 1949 in Los Angeles, Calif., he was a son of the late Earl and Rose Mary "Mickey" Maggart. His parents would move the family to Logansport, Ind. where he would spend his childhood. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966 and served in the 168th Combat Engineer in Vietnam from 1968-69. He was a Combat Demo Specialist. He survived being a POW/MIA, and was awarded National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. Upon being honorably discharged in '72, Lonnie went into the transportation field. He worked his way up from driving trucks, selling the big rigs, sales manager, and later Director of Transportation. After he retired, he was pursued and welcomed the opportunity to work part-time at Lawrence Building Corp. He enjoyed working with everyone and always said it felt like a team. Lonnie was very involved with the Masonic Lodge over the years. He belonged to Leo Masonic Lodge 224, and was a member of Post 2749 and American Legion Post 047. He had a soft spot for all animals. Lonnie enjoyed playing golf until his health prevented him from playing. Lonnie is survived by his son, Chris (Michelle) Maggart; daughter, Lisa (Kevin) Beck; and his best friend, Janet Maggart; his grandchildren, Megan Beck, Dillon Beck, Kayla Strickler, Michael Davidson, Brandyann Maggart, Courtney Maggart, and five great-grandchildren; his brothers, Tom of Vero Beach Fla., Dennis of Florida, Rob of Logansport Ind., and Tim (Brenda) of LaVergne Tenn.; his aunts and uncles, Bob (Yvonne) Maggart, Jerry (Barb) Maggart, David (Susie) Maggart, Cathy Maggart, Janet Lucas, and Sue Parsley; many nieces, nephews and cousins; his nephew and brother-in-arms, Sergeant Jeremy Maggart; his furkids, Abby, Gizmo, Casey and Murphy; and many friends and neighbors who watched over him. He was also preceded in death by his uncles, Jim Maggart and Dick Lucas. Lonnie is now reunited with his beloved Scooter. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. During the Celebration there will be a Masonic and military service. Memorials may be made to the V.A. General Account or the - Chicago. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety.com / location / indianapolis-cremation Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.