LORAINE M. PAPP, 95 died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Vancrest of Payne. Born Aug. 24, 1924, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Loretta (Noll) VonBeh ren. On June 30, 1951, she married Stephen Papp who preceded her in death on May 15, 2013. She was employed by General Electric from 1942 to 1985. She was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Parish; the Catholic Ladies of Columbia; Joan of Arc Study Club; Elex, and Pen-el Quarter Century Club. She was a volunteer at Dallas Lamb Nursing Home and the Bargain Bin. She is survived by her children, Charles (Marjorie) Papp of Van Wert, LaRue M. Papp of Indianapolis, Ind., and Karyl (Geno) Leser of Fischers, Ind.; a sister, Ruth VonBehren of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Stephen Papp, Nicholas and Nathaniel Leser, and Chris and Janelle Sauer. She is also preceded in death by a sister, Charlene Griffin. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Payne, Ohio, with the Rev. Joseph Poggemeyer officiating. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Wiltsie Cemetery, Payne, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made to Masses; ; or Paulding County Dog Shelter. to send online condolences, visit

