LORELEE K. SENSIBAUGH, 52, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Born April 10, 1967, she was the daughter of the late Alan and Diane Vegell. She was a graduate of Purdue University and worked as a Human Resources person for many years. Surviving is her loving husband of 10 and a half years, Jerry "Scoop" Sensibaugh. They were married Dec. 8, 2008. In her spare time, she enjoyed the ocean and its beaches. Trips to Key West were joyous annual adventures. Guests to her house would immediately see Lee's love for the shore. Anchors, seashells, boats, fish, seabirds, palm trees, and pink flamingoes - all encompassed her home to bring the cherished essence of the seas into the middle of Indiana. Lee equally cherished her precious Olivia "Livvy", a rescue dog that was lucky enough to find a forever home with Lee and Scoop. In moments of trouble and stress, Livvy was a guaranteed source of happiness as she bounced like a rabbit from room to room to greet Lee and Scoop with wiggles and waggles. In addition to sharing their lives with Livvy, Lee and Scoop shared many other events: trips to Wrigley Field to see Scoop's Cubs team; trips to an occasional concert to hear Barry Manilow; even a trip to see Guardians of the Galaxy where Lee became a fan of Groot "We are Groot!" Where they went didn't matter as much as the fact that they were together. Lee was a member of Mensa. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at D.O.McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, 3020 Hillegas Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2019