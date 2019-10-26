LOREN JOSEPH GUNKEL (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2213 Brooklyn Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2213 Brooklyn Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
Obituary
LOREN JOSEPH GUNKEL, 74, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Born on Sept. 8, 1945, he was a son of the late Joseph G. and Mary J. (Wetzel) Gunkel. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired from Verizon. Surviving relatives include one brother, Mark Gunkel of Batavia, Ill.; brother-in-law, James Peters; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Mary Peters. A Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. Burial will follow service in the Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the on-line guestbook visit www.domcccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 26, 2019
