LOREN LaMARR SMITH, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Friday April 12, 2019, with his family by his side. Loren was employed at Dana Corporation until his retirement. A funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Smith & Brown Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow Tuesday service at Forest Home Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2019