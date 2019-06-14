LORENA "CARLYNE" KRAUTER, 81, of New Haven, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Monday at Lifeway Wesleyan Church, 7722 Moeller Rd., Fort Wayne, with visitation two hours prior. Pastor Rick Fletcher officiating. Burial in IOOF Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to the church. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 14, 2019