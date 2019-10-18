Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORENE GUMP. View Sign Service Information Eastlund Funeral Home 7458 E. 1000 N Syracuse , IN 46567 (574)-457-3144 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Eastlund Funeral Home 7458 E. 1000 N Syracuse , IN 46567 View Map Service 11:00 AM Eastlund Funeral Home 7458 E. 1000 N Syracuse , IN 46567 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LORENE GUMP, 90, of North Webster, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Lorene Mae Bunn Gump spent her life putting others first. Growing up with six brothers, she was lovingly called "Sis" by both family and friends. Lorene grew up in the Fort Wayne area. She graduated from Central High School in 1946. She married Lloyd Gump in 1948. Lorene and Lloyd raised three children on a farm in the Huntertown area. After they retired, they moved to Webster Lake in North Webster to enjoy lake life in the summers and spent the winter months at their home on Fort Myers Beach. Lorene is survived by her three children, Cindy (Bruce) Pierce of Leesburg, Ind., Bill (Robin) Gump of The Villages, Fla., and Becky (Dennis) Prater of Auburn, Ind.; grandchildren, Ben (Maggie) Brunner, Kari Cain, Elizabeth (Brian) O'Connor, Jodi Shepler, Jamie (Gene) Losito, Jill (Sean) Stebing, Samantha Gump, and Hallie Metze; 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Lorene was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Lloyd Gump; son, James; grandsons, Kurt, Jonathan, and Giovanni,; her parents, Clarence and Dorothy Bunn; six brothers, Robert, James, Dean, Paul, Ronald, and Gary. Lorene is now reunited with her loved ones in Heaven. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Eastlund Funeral Home. Pastor Myron Drent officiating. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at the Huntertown Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Dixie Sternwheeler or to the North Webster Community Center.

