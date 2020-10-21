LORENE IRENE HOPKINS, 83, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born June 19, 1937, in Macon, Miss., she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Fannie Hopkins. Lorene accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age at Prairie Point M.B. Church in Prairie Point, Miss. Lorene was a member of New Covenant Church. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne for over 29 years. She is survived by her children, Linda Woods and Margaret Bryan, both of Fort Wayne and Jerry Hopkins of Missouri; siblings, John Hopkins of St. Paul, Minn., Kelly Wyatt of Fort Wayne, Mildred Andrews and Nancy Hopkins, both of Chicago, Ill., Linda West of Kansas City, Mo., and Brenda McCoy of Fort Wayne; 15 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. Lorene was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Hopkin; and siblings, Rose Brewer, James Hopkins, Benny Hopkins, Lawrence Hopkins, and Callie Hightower. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com