LORETTA A. THOMAS, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born Dec. 16, 1928, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester A. and Loretta (Lucas) Schmidt. She is survived by her children, Martin (Rhonda) Thomas, Lester Thomas, Lorelei (Ronald) Kline, and Wayne (Wendy) Thomas; brothers, Thomas (Joyce) Schmidt and Richard (Becky) Schmidt; sisters, Yvonne Denny and Kathy Biltz; as well as 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter M Thomas, in 1967; daughter, Christine Swanson; brothers, Edward and Stanley Schmidt; and sister, Elaine Rice. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Maumee Cemetery, Antwerp, Ohio. Memorial donations may be given to the Allen County S.P.C.A. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 6, 2020.