LORETTA ANN SPRING

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORETTA ANN SPRING.

LORETTA ANN SPRING, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. Born Feb. 28, 1933, in Chicago, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Ervin and Ann (Kalte) Licht. She worked for Insurance & Risk Management Company for years and retired. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Loretta was involved in the Women's Guild at the Civic Theater Follies. She was very passionate about her family especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She liked to travel with family, was a good planner, and loved the theater. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack Spring; daughters, Crystal Albert and Paula (Eric) Suchanek; son, John (Michael Baker) Spring; grandchildren, Sam, David, Jacob, Joseph, Timothy (Brandy), Thomas (Jaime), and Tori (Tyler); and great-grandchildren, Jason, Ellie, Liam, Caden, and Calan. She was also preceded in passing by her sister, Nancy Janouch. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
logo
Funeral Home
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details