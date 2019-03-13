LORETTA ANN SPRING, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. Born Feb. 28, 1933, in Chicago, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Ervin and Ann (Kalte) Licht. She worked for Insurance & Risk Management Company for years and retired. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Loretta was involved in the Women's Guild at the Civic Theater Follies. She was very passionate about her family especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She liked to travel with family, was a good planner, and loved the theater. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack Spring; daughters, Crystal Albert and Paula (Eric) Suchanek; son, John (Michael Baker) Spring; grandchildren, Sam, David, Jacob, Joseph, Timothy (Brandy), Thomas (Jaime), and Tori (Tyler); and great-grandchildren, Jason, Ellie, Liam, Caden, and Calan. She was also preceded in passing by her sister, Nancy Janouch. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
