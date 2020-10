Or Copy this URL to Share

McNEAL, LORETTA C.: Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville, Ind., with Father Maicaal Lobo officiating. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville.



