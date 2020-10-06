1/1
LORETTA C. McNEAL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LORETTA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LORETTA C. McNEAL, 98, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Mon roeville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Coventry Meadows, Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 22, 1922, in Adams County, Ind., she was a daughter of John and Lucy (Gerardot) Diver. Loretta married Thomas McNeal Jr. on Dec. 6, 1940 and they were together for over 50 years before he passed away. Loretta was a homemaker and also worked at Bellmont's Store in New Haven for eight years; and R.L. Barrett Store in Monroeville for eight years. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville. Loretta was passionate about playing BINGO! She enjoyed her summers at Barton Lake and crocheting blankets for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her daughter, Karen Ternet of Fort Wayne; sister, Rita Koomler of Fort Wayne; daughter-in-law, Joyce McNeal of Springfield, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Greg Emenhiser, Dawn (Scott) Shepherd, Chris (Tonya) Emenhiser, Jennifer (Jaime) Renninger, Steve (Julie) McNeal, David (Gidget) Ternet, Dennis (Vivian) Ternet, Melissa (Dave) Dempsey, and Trisha Roby plus many great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Max McNeal; daughter, Diane Emenhiser; great-granddaughter, Audrey Ternet; and four siblings, William Diver, John Diver, Norbert Diver, and Evelyn Wirts. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville, Ind., with Father Maicaal Lobo officiating. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville. Preferred memorials for Masses or Monroeville, EMS. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved