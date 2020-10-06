LORETTA C. McNEAL, 98, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Mon roeville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Coventry Meadows, Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 22, 1922, in Adams County, Ind., she was a daughter of John and Lucy (Gerardot) Diver. Loretta married Thomas McNeal Jr. on Dec. 6, 1940 and they were together for over 50 years before he passed away. Loretta was a homemaker and also worked at Bellmont's Store in New Haven for eight years; and R.L. Barrett Store in Monroeville for eight years. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville. Loretta was passionate about playing BINGO! She enjoyed her summers at Barton Lake and crocheting blankets for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her daughter, Karen Ternet of Fort Wayne; sister, Rita Koomler of Fort Wayne; daughter-in-law, Joyce McNeal of Springfield, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Greg Emenhiser, Dawn (Scott) Shepherd, Chris (Tonya) Emenhiser, Jennifer (Jaime) Renninger, Steve (Julie) McNeal, David (Gidget) Ternet, Dennis (Vivian) Ternet, Melissa (Dave) Dempsey, and Trisha Roby plus many great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Max McNeal; daughter, Diane Emenhiser; great-granddaughter, Audrey Ternet; and four siblings, William Diver, John Diver, Norbert Diver, and Evelyn Wirts. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville, Ind., with Father Maicaal Lobo officiating. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville. Preferred memorials for Masses or Monroeville, EMS. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind.



