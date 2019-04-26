LORETTA "NANA" LOY, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. Loretta married Jay Loy in 1955; he preceded her in death in 1992. Loretta drove bus for Fort Wayne Community Schools then opened Nana's Creations in Waynedale. Together they raised seven children who survived her, Mike, Greg, Laurie, Marty, Traci, Robyn, and Ronnie. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl, & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 o 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2019