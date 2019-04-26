LORETTA "NANA" LOY (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46819
(260)-424-1525
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
Obituary
LORETTA "NANA" LOY, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. Loretta married Jay Loy in 1955; he preceded her in death in 1992. Loretta drove bus for Fort Wayne Community Schools then opened Nana's Creations in Waynedale. Together they raised seven children who survived her, Mike, Greg, Laurie, Marty, Traci, Robyn, and Ronnie. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl, & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 o 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2019
