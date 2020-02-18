LORETTA McMAHAN, of Nashville, Ind., passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, on Nov. 27, 1935, she was the daughter of Doyle and Martha (Bingham) Chadwell. Loretta attended Georgetown College in Kentucky, where she studied elementary education. She worked at Summit Bank in Fort Wayne, and was a founding member and organist at Faith Baptist Church in Fort Wayne. Among her many interests, she enjoyed music, travel and spending time with her family. Loretta is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas; brother, Charles (Patricia) Chadwell; sister, Judith Chadwell;, and her children, Andrea (Alfred) Wangenheim, Kyle (Ann) McMahan and Kara (Paul) Calderwood. She was the beloved "Grammy" to seven grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton (OH 45013), with visitation from noon to 1:30 p.m. Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton. To send online condolences, visit www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 18, 2020