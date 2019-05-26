LORETTA RUTH (MOSER) TANIS, 83, of Lombard, Ill., passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in hospice care at Lexington Senior Residence. She was born in Bluffton, Ind., and later grew up in Fort Wayne. She graduated from Central High School in Fort Wayne. Surviving are her children, Mark and Joan, both of California; three grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Lou Hutter and Janet Keith. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Tanis; and siblings, Ronald, Donald and Joe Moser. A Celebration of Life service will be held in June at First Methodist Church, Lombard Ill.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 26, 2019