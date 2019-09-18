LORETTA SHROCK, 84, left us on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Carroll-ton, Texas. Born in Bremen, Ind., she was the daughter of Richard and Louise Keyser. Active in the New Haven community in the 1960's and 1970's, Loretta served in Welcome Wagon, 4-H, Girl Scouts and taught Sunday School. Remaining children are Katherine King, Stephen Leed and Elizabeth Leed. She was preceded in death by Peggy Leed and David Leed. "She will be missed dearly by all who knew her."
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 18, 2019