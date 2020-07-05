LORI ANN CLEM, 57, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was the daughter of Gene and Jewell Clem of Columbia City, Ind. Lori is also survived by her only daughter, Nicole (nee Clem) (Jace James) Dunno; grandchildren, Aiyana Dunno, Deizyl James and Zaidyn Dunno; brother, Shawn Clem; and lots of cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jusdyce Clem; and brother, Jeff Clem. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Lindenwood Cemetery, 2324 W. Main St., Fort Wayne (IN 46808). Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com