LORI (SPRUNGER) RHODUS, 55, of Fort Wayne, Ind., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born to Joe and Carolyn Sprunger on April 28, 1965, she was a daughter of the late Joe Sprunger Carolyn Sprunger, who survives. Lori graduated from Purdue University with her nursing degree in 2007. Lori is survived by her husband, Dennis Rhodus; and three sons, Tyler Rhodus, Cody Rhodus and Ben Wiedenhoeft; her sister, Shelly (Jason) Tamalunas; and her brother, Chad (Tara) Sprunger. Lori was also preceded in death by her daughter, Amber, and her son, Christopher. The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Emmanuel Community Church, "The Branch", 7227 Bittersweet Moors Dr., Fort Wayne (IN 46814), with visitation two hours prior. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
