LORINE D. HACKENJOS, 86, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born July 8, 1933, in Paulding, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Emil and Anna (Laukhuf) Stoller. On April 26, 1959, she married Myron V. Hackenjos; he survives. She was previously a Registered Nurse. She is also survived by daughters, Melanie Hackenjos, Annette (Doug) Nygaard and Heidi (Jason) Pence; sisters, Eunice (Roger) Gerber, Nathalia (Allan) Getz and Anna Lou Grimm; and seven grandchildren, Jonathan, Leah, Logan, Jacob, Levi, Trinda, and Asher. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Melvin and Millard; and sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Waters, Lillian Eisenmann and Marie Moore. Private family services will be held. She will be laid to rest in Latty Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, Latty, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Gateway Woods, Leo, Ind. Arrangements by Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. To send condolences, friends and family are welcome to visit denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 26, 2020