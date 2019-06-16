LORNA E. GANAWAY, 76, passed from this life on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Las Cruces, N.M. She is survived by her children, Marcie Ford of El Paso, Texas, and Rick Ganaway of Fort Wayne, Ind.; sister, Lollith Perrin of Michigan City, Ind.; grandchildren, Wendy, Alanna, Gary II, Jessica, Alyssa, Quinton, and Lorna; and great-grandchildren, Aiyana, Monroe, Pierce, Ansel and recently born, Smith continue her family legacy. She was preceded in death by her son, Donald Ganaway Jr. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Getz Funeral Home in Las Cruces, N.M. Lorna's son-in-law Gary Ford will officiate the ceremony. The family is in appreciation of everyone for their prayers and support during this time. Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001. To sign the local online guestbook, please visit www.GetzCares.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019