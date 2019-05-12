Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORRAINE L. MUSICK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LORRAINE L. MUSICK, 50, of Bloomington, Ill., passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 6:15 p.m., at her residence. Born Dec. 9, 1968, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Lowell and Lesley Lyons Tillman. She married Todd Musick on Aug. 18, 1990, in Huntington, Ind.; he survives. Lorraine graduated from Norwell High School, Ossian, Ind., in 1987. She later received her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Ball State University, Muncie, Ind. She enjoyed sewing and quilting. Also surviving are her two sons, Mitch and Logan Musick, both of Bloomington, Ill.; parents, Lowell and Lesley Tillman of Ossian, Ind.; two brothers, Larry (Myrna) Tillman of Austintown, Ohio, and Lance (Linda) Tillman of Auburn, Ind.; uncle, Mike (Becky) Lyons of Markle, Ind.; father and mother-in-law, Guy and Gloria Musick of Scotland, Pa. Lorraine was preceded in death by her grandparents, L. Earl and Almeda Lyons. She had fought a hard battle with dementia and ALS. The family would like to thank her friends for their care and comfort shown to Lorraine. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene, 2207 Towanda Barnes Road, Bloomington, Ill. The Rev. Bob Hasselbring officiating. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, 1115 E. Washington St., Bloomington, Ill. Graveside service is 1 p.m. EST Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Star of Hope Cemetery, Huntington, Ind. The Rev. Larry Taylor from Indiana will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials be made to her children's education fund. Please view the obituary and share condolences and memories online at

