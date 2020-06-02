LORRAINE M. (EBNIT) SADLER, 91, of Fort Wayne, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. Born Nov. 28, 1928, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late John and Sylvia (Beer) Ebnit. Lorraine married the late Robert E. Sadler in Fort Wayne on June 14, 1952. "Together Forever." She loved spending time with family and friends. Lorraine was so kind and generous to all, she made every day a good day and she never met a stranger. She was a life-long member of Salem United Church of Christ. Lorraine is survived by her children, Randy Sadler, Becky (Brian) Grawcock, Peggy (Tim) Gaskill, and Tim (Doris Anne) Sadler; grandchildren, Dustin, Kodi, Ellie, Morgan, and Lucy; great-grandchildren, Dakota, Sydney, Chase, and Jack; brother-in-law, Ray (Sally) Sadler; and a host of relatives, numerous friends and her family at the Towne House. Funeral service will be private. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), following social distancing guidelines with face masks required. Lorraine's final resting place will be Covington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ or a charity of donor's choice.