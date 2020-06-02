LORRAINE M. (EBNIT) SADLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LORRAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LORRAINE M. (EBNIT) SADLER, 91, of Fort Wayne, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. Born Nov. 28, 1928, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late John and Sylvia (Beer) Ebnit. Lorraine married the late Robert E. Sadler in Fort Wayne on June 14, 1952. "Together Forever." She loved spending time with family and friends. Lorraine was so kind and generous to all, she made every day a good day and she never met a stranger. She was a life-long member of Salem United Church of Christ. Lorraine is survived by her children, Randy Sadler, Becky (Brian) Grawcock, Peggy (Tim) Gaskill, and Tim (Doris Anne) Sadler; grandchildren, Dustin, Kodi, Ellie, Morgan, and Lucy; great-grandchildren, Dakota, Sydney, Chase, and Jack; brother-in-law, Ray (Sally) Sadler; and a host of relatives, numerous friends and her family at the Towne House. Funeral service will be private. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), following social distancing guidelines with face masks required. Lorraine's final resting place will be Covington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ or a charity of donor's choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved