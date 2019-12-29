LORRAINE VALERIE TISHLER, 91, of Leo, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. She graduated from Oakland Community College. Lorraine was the owner of The Homestead and Country Kitchen restaurant in Grabill. She loved basket weaving, knitting and golf. She was a proud member of "The Hole in One Club". Her favorite activity was attending her grandchildren's events. Lorraine is survived by her children, David (Barbara), Valerie (James) Gualdoni, Mark (Susan), Kimberly (Richard) Kotynski, and Robert; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Laverne Leonard; sisters-in-law, Marlene Leonard and Denise Leonard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents; four brothers; and one grandson. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with visitation two hours prior. Preferred memorials in Lorraine's honor may be made to "Be the Match".
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019