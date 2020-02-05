Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOU ANN WEITZEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOU ANN WEITZEL, 63, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, with her loving family at her side following a brave fight against cancer. Lou Ann was born in Bay City, MI on May 11, 1956, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Irene (Christensen) Engelhardt. She married Timothy A. Weitzel on Nov. 29, 1975, in Linwood, Mich. Lou Ann lived her life to the absolute fullest, always finding joy, bringing nothing short of total love and enthusiasm to any circumstance as well as her unforgettable laughter. "She was the kind of person we all strive to be, and for that, everyone who had the honor of crossing paths with her is forever changed. For everyone who ever knew her, she loved life itself!" Lou Ann had the most generous heart and was loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Tim; siblings, Dan and Linda (Whyte) Engelhardt, Patty (Jim) Hasso, Jeanne Engelhardt, and Darlene (Glen) Konwinski; and two godchildren, Beth Ann Newell and Douglas Hasso. Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Prince of Peace-St. Anne Campus in Linwood, Mich., where Lou Ann will lie in stae from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. The Rev Father Nicholas Coffaro presiding. Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Rivertown Funeral Chapel in Kawkawlin, Mich. Burial to follow Mass at Floral Gardens Cemetery.

