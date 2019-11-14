LOUETTA AMELIA LENGACHER YODER, 75, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Louetta was born Dec. 27, 1943, a daughter of the late Jake and Amelia (Miller) Lengacher. She graduated from Woodlan High School and became an LPN upon graduating from nursing school. Throughout her life she was a nurse at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, Ohio, and The Cedars, Leo, Ind. She was united in marriage to Ralph Yoder Jr., Aug. 18, 1962, and he preceded her Sept. 20, 2004. She later married Earl Martin, Oct. 19, 2008, and he survives. She was a charter member of Central Church, Fort Wayne. In her free time she enjoyed quilting and made quilts for the Mennonite Relief Auction in Goshen. "Louetta will be missed by her family". Surviving are her son, Clinton (Tina Mithieu) Yoder; grandchildren, Tray, Ronnie and Destiny; stepchildren, Rodney (Jackie), Emma, Gwen and Grace, Timothy (Andrea), Maddie, Tyler and Claire Elizabeth; Krista Herman, Michael, James and Ryan; two sisters, Joyce Delagrange and Jeanette Anderson; and three brothers, Vern, Loren and Les. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Larry. A Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Friday at Central Church, Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, also at Central Church . Burial will be in Lost Creek Cemetery. Memorial donations should be made to the Mennonite Relief Sale @ Goshen. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 14, 2019