LOUIS CANTOR, PhD, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, from Alzheim er's Disease. Born in Memphis, Tenn. on Sept. 21,1934, he was the son of the late Paul and Libby Cantor. He studied at Memphis State University and received his MA and PhD in History from Duke University. He taught at Southeast Missouri State University before he joined the History and Political Science Department at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW), where he taught American History until he retired in 1998. While studying at Memphis State, he worked at WDIA, which would later become America's first radio station with all-black programing on which his book Wheelin' on Beale was based. Through the years, he researched and wrote about diverse subjects, including the depression-era sharecroppers protest in southeast Missouri, the influence of African Americans in radio, and the impact of a Memphis D.J. on rock and roll. Louis had a passion for teaching and greatly enjoyed interacting with students, working with university staff and colleagues and sharing his knowledge and love of history in the wider Fort Wayne community and schools. He delighted in reminiscing not only about his work but his time with family and friends at every point in life. During his youth he was involved in the Memphis Jewish AZA chapter and, later, enjoyed giving tours of his hometown to visitors. He was generous to those in financial need and he volunteered at Memphis Animal Services. Fort Wayne was his second home and he had many stories of great times he shared with friends in the West Central neighborhood. Louis is survived by his wife, Laura (Lineback); nephews, Irwin Cantor and Steve Cantor; and many cousins and in-laws. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Harold Cantor, and sister-in-law, Rosalie Cantor. "Many thanks to the wonderful friends, family and institutions for providing strong support for Louis as his disease progressed, including the following: Dr. Matthew Hess, Visiting Nurse and Hospice, the Fort Wayne office of the , Turnstone Adult Day Care and Support Group, Chapman Place Assisted Living, Home Instead Senior Care, Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren congregation and friends from the Kirkwood Park Association." A Celebration of Life and Memorial service is 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at at Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren, 2810 Beacon Street, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice (vnfw.org), the of Greater Indiana (alz.org/indiana/donate), Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren (beaconheights.net), Turnstone Center for Adults and Children with Disabilities (turnstone.org), and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC.org).
