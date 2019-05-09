LOUIS DEAN GELLER, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Born Aug. 9, 1933, he was the son of Clifford and Viola (Wells) Geller. Louis was a very caring person. He enjoyed being around others and spending time with family and friends. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, fisherman, conservationist, counselor, father, "Grandpa Lou", great-grandfather and friend to many. He started teaching at North Side High School in Fort Wayne and also taught for 19 years at Ben Geyer Middle School and 13 years at Black Hawk Middle School. Surviving family are Don Geller (Elsie) of Fort Wayne; sons, Reuben (Marie) Aker of Columbia City, Ind., and Bob Shimmel of Boca Raton, Fla.; granddaughters, Natalie and Eden Aker, both of Fort Wayne, and Alexis Brosch of St. Louis, Mo.; great-grandson, Broox Keen; and friends, Mary Worth of Houghton Lake, Mich., Marcie, Jeff and Russel Bush, all of Avilla, Ind. Funeral service is 6 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 9, 2019