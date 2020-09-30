LOUIS F. ROSS, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Born Sept. 1, 1939, in Elwood, Ind., he was a son of the late George "Bert" H. and Virginia M. (Farina) Ross. Lou was married to his beloved wife Mary Lou (Diamond) for 48 years. He graduated from Alexandria High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctorate in Education from Ball State University. Lou worked in higher education for most of his career. He loved spending time with his family, was an avid reader, loved his grand puppies and enjoyed traveling to his favorite places which included Northern Michigan, Vermont, and Italy. Lou is survived by his son, Andrew (Erin) Ross of Solon, Ohio; daughter, Hope (Don) Dressler of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Grace Donley, Sean Ross, Liam Ross, and Jennifer Dressler; step-granchildren, Ryan Dressler and Alli Dressler; brother-in-law, Dick Morgan; niece, Jill (Stu) Ball; and nephews, Patrick Morgan, Randy Ross, John Ross, and Tony Ross. Lou was preceded in death by his wife, Mary L. (Diamond) Ross; sister-in-law, Theresa P. Morgan; and brother, George Ross. Funeral service is 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of service. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Private family burial at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Elwood Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse of Fort Wayne.