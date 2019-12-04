Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUIS G. MOHLMAN Sr.. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley 1320 East Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

LOUIS G. MOHLMAN SR., 89, of Huntertown, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Born Jan. 8, 1930, in Logans port, he was a son of the late Louis H. and Marie (Floyd) Mohl man. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, and proudly served his country in the Army. He graduated from Logans port High School, in 1948, he attended Bradley University, in Peoria, Ill., to study jewelry and watchmaking, and going home every weekend at his parent's business, Mohlman Jewelers, to do the engraving and restocking merchandise, after his Honorable Discharge from the service, he returned to take over the family business. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, the B.P.O.E., and the American Legion, Logansport. He retired in 2014, as a Certified Financial Planner, after 42 years of service. He was a skydiver, and loved to garden, travel, and ride his bike. He is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Rosemary J. (Snider) Mohlman; sons, Louis G. (Mary) Mohlman Jr. of Fort Wayne, Michael D. Mohlman of Fort Wayne and Matthew F. (Joan) Mohlman of Westfield; daughter, Anna Marie Mohlman - Wright of Fort Wayne; 13 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Hedde; and brother-in-law, Robert Hedde. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with a Rosary service at 3 p.m. Burial is 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel, 1800 Grant St., Logansport, with calling one hour prior. Memorial donations may be given to . For online condolences, visit



LOUIS G. MOHLMAN SR., 89, of Huntertown, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Born Jan. 8, 1930, in Logans port, he was a son of the late Louis H. and Marie (Floyd) Mohl man. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, and proudly served his country in the Army. He graduated from Logans port High School, in 1948, he attended Bradley University, in Peoria, Ill., to study jewelry and watchmaking, and going home every weekend at his parent's business, Mohlman Jewelers, to do the engraving and restocking merchandise, after his Honorable Discharge from the service, he returned to take over the family business. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, the B.P.O.E., and the American Legion, Logansport. He retired in 2014, as a Certified Financial Planner, after 42 years of service. He was a skydiver, and loved to garden, travel, and ride his bike. He is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Rosemary J. (Snider) Mohlman; sons, Louis G. (Mary) Mohlman Jr. of Fort Wayne, Michael D. Mohlman of Fort Wayne and Matthew F. (Joan) Mohlman of Westfield; daughter, Anna Marie Mohlman - Wright of Fort Wayne; 13 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Hedde; and brother-in-law, Robert Hedde. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with a Rosary service at 3 p.m. Burial is 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel, 1800 Grant St., Logansport, with calling one hour prior. Memorial donations may be given to . For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close