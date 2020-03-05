LOUIS L. ALLEN, 73, left our world on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Navy as a Radio Operator from 1965 to 1969. Upon completing naval duty, he returned to Fort Wayne, where he married Linda on Aug. 1,1970. Together they raised their four children, who were the most important part of his life. There is no denying Lou lived life in all he had chosen to do and all he accomplished. "If you were fortunate enough to meet Lou, one would quickly learn his most prideful achievement was Linda and his children, grandchildren, and the lives they developed together." Louis is survived by his son, Todd (Sara) of Greenwood, Ind; daughter, Lindsay (Abram) Pinnington of Sanford, N.C.; daughter, Ashlee Camper of Edon, Ohio; six grandchildren; sister, Nancy (Dick) Voght; brother, Steve (Karen); numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and more friends than can be counted. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Allen; wife, Linda; and daughter, Emily Allen. Service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 8405 Lima Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home,1320 East Dupont Road. Lou will be laid to rest next to his loving wife of almost 50 years at the Riverview Cemetery, Churubusco, Ind. Memorials may be made to the family c/o Ashlee Camper.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 5, 2020