LOUIS L. "LOU" GOODRICH, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born July 19, 1937, in Wewoka, Okla., he was a son of the late Earl B. and Alpha (Miller) Goodrich. Lou graduated from Beggs High School in Beggs, Okla., in 1955, and earned his Bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University. He met his wife, Marie, on a blind date in New York City (which included getting stuck at the top of a roller coaster on Coney Island). A few days after their first date, Lou left for Taiwan where he worked for two years. Their dating, courtship, and engagement happened completely through the mail. They were married on Aug. 10, 1962, just days after his return from Taiwan. He was an avid reader, with a particular fondness for westerns by Louis L'Amour. During his last months as his vision deteriorated, he enjoyed listening to many of these books on tape, courtesy of the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled. Lou was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He adored his family and thrived on their accomplishments. Although, he always loved a bargain, his generosity was well known to all who surrounded him. He is survived by his daughter, Linda L. (Brian) Beitzel; son, Louis L. (Robin) Goodrich II; and grandchildren, Alec and Ella Goodrich, and Nathan and Holly Beitzel. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Marie A. Goodrich; and brothers, Earl and Carl Goodrich. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled (



