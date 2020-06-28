LOUISE EVELYNN WOLFE
LOUISE EVELYNN WOLFE, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Heritage Park. Born in Columbia City on April 24, 1929, she was the only child of the late Herrold and Florence Hess. She married Maurice Wolfe on June 12, 1949. Louise enjoyed sewing, crafting, and attending Trier Ridge Community Church of God. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Wolfe; son, James (Hilda) Wolfe; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Wolfe; sons, Edward and Douglas Wolfe. Private Family Services. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Associations. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.
