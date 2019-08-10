LOUISE GUY (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
831 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-5359
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
True Love Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
True Love Baptist Church
Obituary
LOUISE GUY, 84, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Surviving are her husband, Rev. Hue E. Guy; children, Ezekiel "Pete" Davis, Addie Settappa, Debra Woodard, Sabrina Thomas, and Creasie (Frederick) Hill; brother, Clarence Davis; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at True Love Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 10, 2019
