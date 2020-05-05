LOUISE L. LINNEMEIER, 81, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Born in Muncie, Ind., on July 1, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Iris Lerch. She married Thomas Lin nemeier on Dec. 27, 1959 and spent 50 years together until his passing in 2010. Louise worked as the manager of Concordia High School Thrift Shop for 15 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, St. Paul's Ladies Aid and Altar Guild, Golden Heirs, Junior League of Fort Wayne, and DAR. She enjoyed being very involved with church and helping to serve church dinners during Lent and Advent season as well as for funerals. Louise thoroughly enjoyed her friends at the Heritage playing games, enjoying group activities and community gardening. She was also an avid world traveler. Her greatest passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren and being at the lake cottage. She is survived by sons, Will (Becky) Linnemeier of Milford, Ind., Jay (Sheilah) Linnemeier of Leo and Craig (Wendy) Linnemeier of Fort Wayne; daughters, Lisa (Mark) Quinn of Nelson, New Zealand and Lori (Mark) Olson of Indianapolis; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, John (Judy) Lerch of Santa Ana, Calif. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1126 Barr St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation two hours prior. To view the funeral service live stream, visit www.facebook.com/St-Pauls-EV-Lutheran-Church-LCMS-120650154618116, where a service bulletin will be shared. Burial will take place in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Concordia Educational Foundation or St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and School. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2020.